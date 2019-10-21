The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have been tolls carry out a prompt, thorough, transparent and effective investigation into allegations that principal officers and members of the Nigerian Senate are using their official positions to get job slots from government agencies.

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) in a petition of October 18, signed Deputy Director Kolawole Oluwadare, the organization also urged the anti-corruption agencies to probe allegations that some ministries, departments and agencies were selling the employment slots at their disposal, with a single slot being allegedly sold for as much as N1.5 million.

“This alleged preferential treatment in Nigerians’ access to government jobs is a textbook case of cronyism, patronage and corruption. The public interests are best served when public employees are recruited on the basis of their skills, competence and expertise rather than as a reward for political, social and other similar connections.”

In the letter sent to ICPC chairman Bolaji Owasanoye and EFCC acting Chairman Ibrahim Magu, SERAP said unless the allegations were urgently investigated and suspected perpetrators brought to justice, the effective and efficient performance from the public workforce, competence in government services and functioning of ministries, department and agencies would continue to be negatively impacted.

The letter copied to the chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Itse Sagay, read in part: “Allegations of people being recruited for jobs into government agencies regardless of qualifications or competence, because of political affiliations or connections have damaging effects on the independence, effectiveness and efficiency of these important public institutions. This in turn undermines citizens’ access to public goods and services like quality education, healthcare, and clean water.”