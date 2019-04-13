It was estimated that the total cash lodgments into various bank accounts, cash transfers from Point of Sale (PoS), Automated Teller Machine (ATM), Mobile-bank- ing transactions, might reach 52 million bank accounts based on Bank Verification Number (BVN). Based on this estimation, it was projected that government would realise about N2.5billion daily, an amount that could stimulate the economy. We urge the agency to make the outcome of the probe public. This matter should not be swept under the carpet in the usual Nigerian manner. All unremitted stamp duty collections must be recovered. Any commercial bank found wanting in the exercise must be adequately sanctioned to serve as a deterrent to others. It is also important that the CBN, which warehouses the stamp duty account, should let the public know exactly how much revenue it has realised from the stamp duty over the period. We believe that the public should know how much government has realised from stamp duty. We urge the National Assembly to amend the NIPOST Act that will enable the postal organisation to expand the economy and attract more revenue to the government. Government should use this opportunity to strengthen the Stamp Duty Act (2004) in such a manner that revenue accruing from it is accounted for.

As the regulatory authority of the banks, we suggest that the CBN should also be part of the probe. We call for strict compliance with the CBN circular on all payment platforms by Deposit Money Banks. Above all, let the RMAFC handle the matter expeditiously.