Consumer goods company Procter & Gamble has recently won an award for Sustained Implementation Support in the Special Recognition Award for the Private Sector category of the 2020 Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) Awards in Abuja.

It was gathered that the 2020 PEBEC Awards, aims at driving reforms to make Nigeria a progressively easier place to do business.

It was further gathered that PEBEC was established in 2016 to oversee Nigeria’s business climate reform agenda. PEBEC’s model aligns with global best practice and includes a strong performance tracking element that is measured by the World Bank Doing Business Index (DBI), which is reported annually.