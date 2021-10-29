From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has pin-pointed loopholes in the Procurement Act of 2017 which, perhaps, may have been responsible for poor performance of the Act as evident in the workings of procurement officers, especially in public institutions.

He, thus, suggested that the Act be quickly amended to expunge certain sections that are obsolete and irrelevant, and replace with new additions that would enhance the efficiency and effective of the Act.

Specifically, the vice president suggested that, in amending the Procurement Act, the administrative powers to deal with legal issues should be a major subject of discussion, and National Assembly should critically debate and agree on revolving such powers.

Osinbajo, who spoke through the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, at the launch of the Sustainable Procurement, Environmental and Social Standards Enhancement project (SPESSE), in Abuja, yesterday, admitted good procurement system is key to achieving and maintaining sustainable physical infrastructure.

The vice president maintained that, if Nigeria must achieve the objectives of the Economic Recovery Growth Plan (ERGP) and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the country must get it right in procurement, environmental and social safeguards.

He advocated a reduction in the cost of governance in the public sector, as well as transparency and accountability at all levels of government, while issues relating to construction, rehabilitation and extension of existing buildings, acquisition of lands, purchase of laboratory equipment, disposal of reagents and samples among others must conform with world standards.

He said: “The administrative powers to deal with some legal issues, in the implementation of Procurement Act of 2017, should be debated and amended. National Assembly should critically debate and agree on revolving such powers.”

