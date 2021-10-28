From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has pin-pointed loopholes in the Procurement Act of 2017 which, perhaps, may have been responsible for poor performance of the Act as evident in the workings of procurement officers especially in public institutions.

He, thus, suggested that the Act be quickly amended to expunge certain sections that obsolete and irrelevant, and replace it with new additions that would enhance the efficiency and effective of the Act.

Specifically, the Vice President suggested that, in amending the procurement Act, the administrative powers to deal with legal issues should be a major subject of discussion, and National Assembly should critically debate and agree on revolving such powers.

VP Osinbajo who spoke through the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, at the launch of the Sustainable Procurement, Environmental and Social Standards Enhancement project (SPESSE), in Abuja, on Thursday, admitted that good procurement system is key to achieving and maintaining sustainable physical infrastructure.

The Vice President maintained that, if Nigeria must achieve the objectives of the Economic Recovery Growth Plan (ERGP) and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the country must get it right in procurement, environmental and social safeguards.

He advocated a reduction in the cost of governance in the public sector, as well as transparency and accountability at all levels of government, while issues relating to construction, rehabilitation and extension of existing buildings, acquisition of lands, purchase of laboratory equipments, disposal of reagents and samples amongst others must conform with world standards.

He said: “We are satisfied with how the procurement Act of 2017 is being implemented at the moment. But administrative powers to deal with some legal issues should be debated and amended. National Assembly should critically debate and agree on revolving such powers”.

Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono, said it’s time for home-grown experts in procurement to address issues in capital projects.

This, he believe, will address issues of inefficiencies in procurement and lack of compliance in social standards.

The Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC) Prof. Adamu Rasheed, said in his remarks that Nigeria is on the path to developing the much-needed critical mass of professionals in the fields of procurement, environmental and social standards.

He explained that the SPESSE project is Nigeria’s first attempt at institutionalising sustainable capacity building in the fields of procurement, environmental, and social standards, by offering professionalisation and academic programmes in a custom-made, fit-for-purpose and sustainable manner, through the Centres of Excellence.

Meanwhile, Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, who spoke on behalf of SPESSE host centres confirmed the readiness of the universities to host the centres and provide a good environment for improved services and result.

He explained that the objective of the World Bank sponsored project SPESSE is to develop human capacity in procurement management in the public and private sectors, and to produce competent and intellectually sound procurement professionals.

