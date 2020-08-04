Anthony-Wisdom Okoro, a fast-rising and promising musician is one of the musical geniuses to watch out for.

The Canada based Nigerian producer whose amazing love for music shows in his craft has been firing on all cylinders, right from his introduction into the music scene some years ago.

Determined to choose a career path and carve a niche for himself, Anthony-Wisdom Okoro, otherwise know as Prod by ‘The Man’ has learned the art, honed his skills & become one of the few to be labelled ‘the future’ & is steady getting attention from industry veterans and professionals.

The professional musician has announced his decision to release an EP in the coming weeks & has teased us recently with amazing productions in collaboration with reigining canadian producer, 808 plug beats.

Anthony-Wisdom Okoro, the talent called Prod by ‘The Man’ is definitely here to stay as can be seen from all the songs produced by the man