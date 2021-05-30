From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) on Sunday called on the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma to produce killers of Ahmad Gulak within two weeks or he would be declared “persona non grata” in the North.

Gunmen had Saturday night reportedly killed Gulak, the former political adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan, former Speaker of the Adamawa State House of Assembly and until his death a Chieftain of the rolling All Progressive Congress, near the airport in Owerri.

President of NYCN, Isah Abubakar in a statement lamented the killings and destruction of public and private properties currently beclouding the Southeastern part of the country which appeared unabated.

Isah said, “Imo State Governor must bring the killers of Ahmad Gulak to Justice or we declare the Governor Persona non grata in the entire Northern Coil.

“It is so pathetic and saddened the continuous killing and lawlessness going on in the Southeastern part of Nigeria. The government of Imo state must give an account of those who killed Gulak. The continuous killing of Northern and destruction of security facilities in Imo State will no longer be tolerated.

“The federal government must rise to its constitutional responsibility of protecting lives and properties and must act appropriately to avoid escalation of this development into a full-blown civil war.

“Government should take note that we will not allow the killers of Ahmed Gulak to go unpunished and the state governor, who is the chief security officer must bring the people involved in this assassination to justice soon.

“Let us state categorically that the Northern youths will do everything within their power to force the government of Imo state to bring the perpetrators of this crime to justice.

“Mr governor and other Southeast governors should take note that we shall not accept the continued killing of Northerners in their region.

“The Governor of Imo has two weeks to carry out this investigation or we shall declare him persona non grata across the entire Northern soil”, he reiterated.