David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has insisted that Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State and the state police command must produce evidence that the real killer of an Okada rider in Aba has been arrested.

The media and publicity secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, said the group was sure that it was a Fulani soldier that shot and killed Chimaobi Nworgu on August 7, in his compound “and not a Yoruba man with the fictitious name of Lance Corporal Ajayi Solomon.” He alleged that the only group within the army with a history of ruthless execution of innocent people at check points across the East were those he called northern recruits, saying it was an indisputable fact.

“Without the benefit of the public parade of the so-called Lance Corporal Solomon as is customary with law enforcement agencies in Nigeria, the continued denial of the army will be seen as mockery of the deceased and entire Biafra nation,” he said.