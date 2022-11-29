From Idu Jude Abuja

Stakeholder in the transportation sector, has challenged the Chartered institute of Transportation Administration (CIOTA) on the need for transportation experts for the sectors’ maximum contribution to the National economy.

The call was made by several Transportation stakeholders Tuesday in Abuja while participating in a 3 day CIOTA annual conference.

The CIOTA annual stakeholders conference is a gathering of cream de la cream of transportation stakeholders, majoring from Aviation, Maritime and land .

Delivering a key note address, Professor Innocent Ogwude, a professor of transportation management technology and deputy vice-president Nigerian Maritime University Okerenkoko, Delta State, said that the emergence of the Chartered institute of Transportation association and obtained chapter hood, 6 years ago, is possibly compelled to Chun out thousands of experts that would ensure industrial contribution to the National economy.

Professor Ogwude, who spoke virtually, further pointed out that Nigeria should drive much economic benefits as the economy of any Nation revolves around transportation.

The transportation expert, while admonition the newly elected Executives of CIOTA, said that the leadership should match actions with words to leave behind good legacy.

Professor Ogwude, said, “I urge newly elected CIOTA executive, to match action with words and make sure that their campaign manifestos transform the economy. I would enjoin them to formulate policies that will grow the transportation sector and I hope, we should not come here again for more stories”

Speaking earlier, the managing Director CEO NiMASA and the out going President of CIOTA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, who was represented by professor Samuel Odewumi, stated that the Chartered institute of transportation CIOTA, has the full potential to contribute meaningfully to the growth of Nigeria economy. He stressed that the association under his watch got the Chartered hood within 6 years of existence, which was his promise to the association as a president.

Dr. Jamoh, added that it has been a great honour, to have steered the ship of the institution to its current stability of existence.

He said, ” I look forward to helping to usher in a new era of leadership that will sail us to even greater frontiers of transport development”

Also speaking in a good will massage, Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Farouk Yahaya, who was represented by Mail. General E. Akerejola, Director supply and Transportation, said that the seminar cannot come at a better time hence the need for the harness of the sector which drives the economy.

The Chief of Army Staff, however, noted that the seminar, may have come with it’s theme, which is ‘ Transportation Safety and security Administration in Nigeria, would address numerous challenges like ethical behavior, religion with other myrades challenges.

Lt. General Farouk Yahaya, said, I must state here that the institution, should go beyond policy formulation but be of performance to complement words”

He however, assured CIOTA of the Army corporation and support in all it’s endeavors.

Others who corroborated with those who had called for the capability of CIOTA as an institution, includes The Commandant, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi , who was represented by Eng. Quadri,

Deputy Corps Commandant and Dean Post Graduate School, FRSC Academy Enugu, Sikiru Balogun – representing the Acting Corps Marshall, FRSC, Alh Dauda Biu.

Chief CC Agu , was represented by the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Shippers Council, Emmanuel Jime and

The newly elected President of CIOTA, Prince Segun Obayendo of Temple Resources Ltd, told stakeholders there is a huge challenge facing the new executives owing to the achievements of the out going President Dr Jamoh.

He however, said that his leadership, has no choice as transportation is indispensable in the piloting the economy.