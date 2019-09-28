Nollywood actress, Chesan Nze has called out Nollywood producers who insist on having sex with actresses before giving them roles.

She shares with Inside Nollywood how a certain producer demanded a whole week sex romp from her as an exchange for roles. “A certain producer contacted me for a job and we discussed the payment and he agreed to my terms. Then, surprisingly, I received a call from him that I must have sex with him for seven days before I could take my role. I got the shock of my life and told him point blank that I would not sleep with anybody for a movie role. He then ended the call. I felt insulted and disrespected as a woman. I was so much in pain, I cried all day,” Nze narrated.

The fast rising script interpreter whose real name is Chinenye Esther Anakpulu Nze, also revealed that though, she rejected the ridiculous offer, there are so many of her colleagues who would grab it with both hands.

“So many actresses go through this and some are ready to have sex for roles. What amazes me is that some actors are willing to have random sex for every movie role. Those who accept this tradition barely talk about it. So many actresses who should fight this menace have refused to speak because they want the young ones to go through the same phase. I am willing to stand against this immoral act,” she said.