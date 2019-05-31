Gloria Ikegbule

More Than Just Music, which held during the last Easter, has been described as one of the biggest gospel music shows in recent times.

Organised by Love World Music & Art Ministry (LMAM) and held at Arcade Hall, Eko Club, Surulere, Lagos, the event attracted gospel singers such as Liza C, Uddy, Vivian, Sylvia, David Sax, Sochi, Lisa as well as Christ Embassy (Zone 3) choir.

According to Pastor Andrew Aisabokhae, putting the concert together was very demanding but exciting. He, however, gave a thump up to the Zone 3 choir.