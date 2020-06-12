Professor James Nwoye Adichie, the first Nigerian Professor of Statistics, and father of award winning writer Chimamanda. Adichie, has died.

A family member who spoke on condition of anonymity confirmed this to the Anambra State Broadcasting Service (ABS) and said; “Our father, Professor J. N. Adichie, Odelora of Abba, died late yesterday night, June 10, 2020, at Chira Memorial Hospital, Awkuzu”.

Professor Adichie, who hails from Abba, in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State, is the father of Award-winning writer, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

Aged 88, Professor Adichie became a Professor in 1976, at the University of Nigeria Nsukka, where he retired in 1997″.Until his death, Professor Adichie held the prestigious traditional title of Odelora Abba.