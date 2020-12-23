From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The remains of former Minister of State for Education Prof Jerry Agada were on Tuesday night interred at his Orokam country home, Ogbadibo Local Government Area of Benue State.

Agada, who was until his death the Chairman, Benue State Civil Service Commission, was said to have been buried at about 7 pm on the same day he died at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Makurdi after being on admission for more than a week.

Although no official statement had been released by the family, our correspondent gathered that his remains were moved from Makurdi in the afternoon of Tuesday accompanied by his wife and children and a few other close relatives for burial.

Meanwhile, the Benue State Government expressed shock and sadness over Agada’s sudden death.

Deputy Governor Benson Abounu, accompanied by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Anthony Ijohor and the Deputy Chief of Staff, Abel Adah Ikwom, visited the late minister’s Makurdi residence where they expressed the condolences of Governor Samuel Ortom, the government and people of the state to his family.

Abounu, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ede Ogaba Ede, described Agada’s death as a colossal loss to the state and the country, describing the late professor as an institution.

‘He called on the family to bear the loss with equanimity, saying that God knows why He chose to call him home at the time He did. He prayed that the Lord grant his soul eternal rest.’

On his part, Mr About Agada, who received the Benue State delegation on behalf of the family, thanked the Government for identifying with them at their moment of grief.

He said that although the family is devastated by the passing of their father, they are taking comfort in what they are resigned to as an act of God.