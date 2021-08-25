From Emmanuel Adeyemi Lokoja

The entire kabba community was on Wednesday thrown into a mourning mood following the death of one of its illustrious son , Prof Mathew Idowu Ajibero, a renown Egg head and former rector of Kogi State Polytechnic.

Professor Ajibero described as an easy going, lovable and large hearted personality was said to have passed on in the early hours of Wednesday in his home town , kabba after a brief illness.

The academic giant was a lecturer at the Bayero University, Kano before he went to university of Ilorin where he was the pioneer head of department of library science before he was appointed in 2008 as the Rector of Kogi State Polytechnic where he made an unprecedented massive infrastructural and academic transformation of the institution’

In a press statement signed by the public relations officer of Kogi State Polytechnic, Mrs Uredo Omaleand available to newsmen, it said the passage of Ajibero was ‘most painful and sad’

The statement reads in parts;

“It is with great shock and heavy hearts, but with absolute submission to the will of Almighty God, that Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, joins family members, friends, colleagues and well wishers in mourning the demise of one of her longest serving Rectors, Professor Matthew Idowu Ajibero.

“The passage of the academic giant occurred on Wednesday, 25th August, 2021, after a brief illness, but was officially conveyed to the Polytechnic at the emergency Academic Board meeting held today and presided over by the Deputy Rector, Dr. Kehinde Felix Lamidi.

“The death of Professor Ajibero, often described as administrative wizard and a generous personality has thrown the Polytechnic community into a solemn mood.

“The late former Rector was also popularly referred to as the architect of modern day Kogi State Polytechnic for leaving indelible positive marks in the institution while he served as her Chief Executive between 27th July, 2006 and 25th July, 2014.

“The entire Polytechnic community is therefore heartbroken and sorrowful over the demise of a committed, diligent, simple, intelligent and selfless, teacher, Librarian, administrator and mentor not just in the Polytechnic, but to humanity as a whole.

“The Rector, Dr. Salisu O. Usman while expressing his sadness over the demise of the former Rector, explained that Professor Ajibero was his mentor who has left a huge leadership vacuum difficult to fill in a short time.

“Dr Usman added that he would sorely miss the expertise, counseling, mentorship and professional input of Professor Ajibero which he enjoyed regularly. ” the statement added

The burial arrangements of the late academic sage will be announced by the family at a later date.