Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

A professor of Aquaculture Engineering and Water Resources, Ayo Akinwale, has been elected as the new chairman of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Ibadan chapter.

He emerged unopposed at a congress of the union held at ASUU secretariat, Ajibode, Ibadan campus on Tuesday. He took over from Prof Deji Omole, who had served two terms as chairman.

Also elected unopposed are Drs Femi Afolabi (vice chairman), Chris Omoregie (secretary), Seun Garba (assistant secretary), Kazeem Olaniyan (assistant Secretary), Sarah Akintola (treasurer), Femi Akewula (financial secretary), Kehinde Soetan (investment), Funke Adegoke (welfare), Ajibade Tayo (publicity), and Dapo Okareh (internal auditor).

The new executives were unveiled at the biennial congress of the union held at ASUU Secretariat, Ajibode, by the chairman electoral committee, Prof Akin Alada.

According to him, the elected satisfied all the provisions of the ASUU constitution and were returned elected.

The zonal coordinator of ASUU, Dr Ade Adejumo, who inaugurated the new executive tasked them to be ready to fight executive tyranny in Nigeria and ensure that the children of the masses are not sidelined.

The new chairman, Professor Akinwole, in his acceptance speech, said the union would continue to stand with the masses and fight for publicly-funded education.