From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Prof. Anya O. Anya has tasked youths on the need for computer education if they should make any headway in this period of jet age. He gave the charge at St. Peter’s Presbyterian Church, Urban One Parish, Abiriba, Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State during the presentation of computer sets donated to the school by a former UN assistant secretary general, Dr. Agwu Ukiwe Okali and his wife, Ifeoma.

Prof Anya, who was Chairman on the occasion, said the importance of computers to the learning process in schools cannot be over-emphasized. According to him, if the young African generation must rule the future, they must be actively involved in the process of computer learning. He commended the Abia-born diplomat and the wife for donating the computer sets and printer to the school.

He equally commended the couple for undertaking to foot the bill of a qualified computer instructor that would be selected by the school authorities to handle the students of the school on computer subject.

Handing over the items, Dr Okali, and his wife, a lawyer and former senior prosecutor, United Nations International Court Tribunal for Rwanda, explained that there was an urgent desire to empower the young generation of their people to become active participants in the ongoing digital revolution.

The couple added that the people of Abriba and Africans at large may be left out of digital global reckoning if they were not part of the revolution, and charged the students of St Peter’s Presbyterian Church Secondary school to capitalise on the donated The Minister in charge of St Peter’s Presbyterian Church, Rev. Chika Nwankwo, while receiving the computer sets on behalf of the church and school said the church was marvelled by the works of Dr Okali and his wife, and prayed God to reward them abundantly.

Chairman of the school management committee, Elder Chidi Onwuka and the school principal, Mrs Mercy Opara, respectively expressed their joy and thanked Dr. Agwu Okali and his wife for uplifting the school. An SS2 student, Miss Ada Ebitu Anya, who spoke on behalf of other students, thanked the donors for remembering the school and prayed God to bless them.