From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Governing Council of the University of Abuja (UniAbuja) has approved the appointment of Prof. Ebele Nkiru Anyaoku, as the new Librarian of the University.

The appointment which took effect from 12th April 2021, is for a single term of five years.

A statement signed by the University Registrar, Mallam Yahaya Mohammed, indicated that the approval was given at the 59th extra-ordinary meeting of the University Governing Council, held on Monday 12th April, 2021, following the recommendation of the Council selection board for the appointment of University Librarian.

The statement noted that Prof. Anyaoku was born on 2nd September ,1968, in Ojoto, Idemili South LGA of Anambra state, and she attended Queen’s School, Enugu, between 1980 and 1985.

Prof. Anyaoku holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Library Science/English from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) in 1991, Master’s degree in Library, Archival and Information Studies from University of Ibadan in 1998, and a PhD in Library and Information Science from Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, in 2013.

She started her academic career as an Assistant Librarian in Nnamdi Azikiwe University in 1993 and rose through the ranks to become a Professor in 2019. Professor Anyaoku was the pioneer Librarian of PAMO University of Medical Sciences, Port Harcourt between 2018-2019, while on sabbatical leave.

She is a member of many professional bodies, including the Nigerian Library Association (NLA), and also participated in electronic library resource training research in health programme offered under the leadership of United Nations World Health Organisation in partnership with MLA/Librarians without Borders (USA), ITOCA (Italy).

She has several publications in both national and international journals, chapters in books, technical reports in addition to several paper presented at conferences both home and abroad.

The new University Librarian is a grant recipient of 2019 MLA Librarians without Boarders Elsevier Foundation/Research4Life International Award.

She is the institutional representative for Nnamdi Azikiwe University for the Research4Life/HINARI programme. Professor Anyaoku is married with children.