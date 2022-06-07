From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A Professor of Agricultural Economics, Adebayo Bamire, has officially taken over from Prof Eyitope Ogunbodede as the 12th substantive Vice-Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State.

Bamire during his inauguration at the Oduduwa Hall, OAU, Ile-Ife, on Tuesday, promised to embark on initiatives including Agriculture, without jeopardizing the welfare of staff.

He appealed to the divided unions to come together for the progress and development of the university, saying “a house divided against itself can not stand.”

He also promised to build on the legacy left by his predecessor by collaborating with various companies and private sectors for the development of the university.

“I am appealing to our unions that are not in good shape to come together so that we will be able to work together as one because a house divided against itself cannot stand.