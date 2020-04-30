Tony Osauzo, Benin

Prof. Bazuaye Godwin Nosakhare has been appointed Chief Medical Director of Igbinedion University Teaching Hospital, Okada.

He pioneered the first successful Stem Cell Transplant for the cure of sickle cell disease in 2011 as well as the first automated red cell exchange for sickle cell in Nigeria in 2014.

A Haematologist and Stem Cell Trasplantologist, he had his MBBS from the University of Benin.

He is a fellow of the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria, a certified

Stem Cell Transplantologist and Clinical Apheresis Expert from Basel Teaching Hospital, Switzerland. He has held several positions including Board Member, Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Uselu, Vice President, National Association of Resident Doctors, Treasurer and Chairman of Nigeria Medical Association, Edo State.

He is currently the Secretary of African Blood and Marrow Transplant Society. He is the first black African Manager and International Inspector to Jacie Accreditation of Transplant Centers in Europe and Africa.

He has to his credit numerous scientific publications in both local and international journals.

A professor in the Department of Haematology, University of Benin, he is married with children.