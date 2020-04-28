A new Chief Medical Director has been appointed for Igbinedion University Teaching

Hospital, Okada.

He is Prof. Bazuaye Godwin Nosakhare, who pioneered the first successful Stem Cell Transplant for the cure of sickle cell disease in 2011. He also pioneered the first automated red cell exchange for sickle cell in Nigeria in 2014.

Professor Bazuaye is a Haematologist and Stem Cell Trasplantologist. He had his

MBBS from the University of Benin.

He is a fellow of the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria, a certified

Stem Cell Transplantologist and Clinical Apheresis Expert from Basel Teaching

Hospital, Switzerland.

He has held several positions including Board Member, Federal Neuropsychiatric

Hospital, Uselu, Vice President, National Association of Resident Doctors, Treasurer and Chairman of Nigeria Medical Association, Edo State.

He is currently the Secretary of African Blood and Marrow Transplant Society. He is

the first black African Manager and International Inspector to Jacie Accreditation of Transplant Centers in Europe and Africa.

He has to his credit numerous scientific publications in both local and international

journals.

He is currently a Professor in the Department of Haematology, University of Benin and he is married with children.