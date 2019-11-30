It was a spirit-filled worship spiced with a combination of classical and contemporary music, love and evangelism last Sunday when Professor David Olugbade Fakeye of the Faculty of Education, Arts & Social Sciences, University of Ibadan, Nigeria, was honoured by the Diocese of Ibadan South (Anglican Communion) with a distinguished award for his love and service to humanity. The Don was singled out for honour during the 10th Year Adult Harvest Anniversary thanksgiving of the Diocese held at the Adeyinka Adegbite Memorial Anglican Church (AAMAC) Oluyole Estate, Ibadan, Oyo State. Ven. Dr. Isaac Adeyemi Jesulola, the Vicar/Archdeacon of AAMAC, noted that the harvest anniversary and award presentation is to adore God’s faithfulness in the life of the awardee and that of every other member of the Diocese for honouring Him faithfully with their resources.

The honouree, Prof. Fakeye, who presently is the President, Young Men’s Christian Association of Nigeria (YMCA) Ibadan Chapter, dedicated the award to God and humanity. He noted that service to humanity is essential as God expects every human being to give to others.