From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

A lecturer in the Radiography and Radiological Sciences Department of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Nnewi Campus, Anambra State, Professor Anthony Ugwu, has engaged the Radiographers Registration Board of Nigeria (RRBN), Incorporated Trustees of Association of Radiographers of Nigeria (ARN), Incorporated Trustees of Medical Imaging Society of Nigeria (MISON) and four others in a lawsuit at Federal High Court, Enugu, over 30-point alleged infractions involving the defendants.

The plaintiff in his 12-point claims through his lawyers, Obinna Ugah and Co, made available to our correspondent, seeks the court’s declaration that the postgraduate diploma programme in Radiography for non-radiographers is illegal, null and void as the Act recognized only diploma in Radiography (DIR) and BSc degree in Radiography as a requirement for registration into the profession of radiography.

He seeks the court to declare that the practice of radiography without the RRBN Act approved requirements of diploma in radiography and diploma college of radiography as obtained in the United Kingdom and a BSc from a Nigerian university or their equivalents and due registration by the RRBN is illegal and unlawful.

Prof Ugwu who said he had served a term in the RRBN which made him be conversant with the board’s Act insisted that he was committed to the upholding of the provisions of the said Act ‘as well as having great passion and commitment to the excellence of radiography education and practice not only in Nigeria but across the world.’

He is asking the court to also declare that OND/HND certificates do not qualify any person for certification or registration with RRBN.

‘I want a declaration of this honourable court that graduates of schools of health technology and other schools under the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) are not qualified to practice radiography in Nigeria.

‘The court to declare that a sole certificate in ultrasound or any of the other medical imaging modalities without a DIR, BSc (Medical Radiography) or equivalent qualification does not qualify anyone to be a radiographer.

‘An order of the honourable court mandating the first defendant in the suit to immediately make or cause a publication to be made on her behalf recalling all previously issued certificates to non-radiographers for the practice of sonography and x-ray technician, among other declarations.

Prof Ugwu, who is also a director of general studies at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Nnewi Campus, in the suit claimed that the RRBN Registrar had no legal right or powers to accredit programme (s) in schools or colleges of health technology and polytechnics which fall under the auspices of NBTE.