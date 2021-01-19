From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Prof Sunday Oge Elom, a Professor of Medical Biochemistry has been appointed the new Vice-Chancellor of Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu-Alike (AE-FUNAI), Ebonyi State.

Until his appointment, Elom was the former Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academic, of the school.

His appointment was announced Tuesday in a press release signed by the Registrar/Secretary of Council, Mrs Odisa Oleke.

Prof Elom was born on November, 5, 1961 at Ekwashi, Ngbo in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Nigeria.

Elom has over 14 years of post professorial and uninterrupted academic and administrative experience in the university system.

He bagged PhD in Medical Biochemistry from the Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki in 2006. Before then, he had a Master of Science (MSc) degree in Molecular Biology from the Vrue University, Brussels, Belgium, in 1992 and a First Class Honours’ degree in Biochemistry from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

His journey as an academic started in 1987 when he served as a Research Assistant in the Department of Applied Biology, Anambra State University of Science and Technology (ASUTECH), Enugu campus. He however rose through the ranks in different universities in Nigeria and became a professor of Medical Biochemistry in 2006.

Prof Elom has published over 50 academic papers in top-tier and high ranking national and international journals with impact factors. He has published many books, book chapters and monographs as well as many conference papers. He has also served as external examiner and assessor to many universities.