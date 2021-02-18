History was made recently when Professor Cyril Emordi of the Department of History, Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State, and his wife, Emorc Emordi, handed over their twin daughters to their husbands the same day.

The Ubulu-Uku-born professor, a disciplinarian of note, said it was the will of God that the twins decided to marry the same day. The elder twin, Dora Onyisi, got married to Dr. Obinna Achionye, while the younger twin, Dosia Agiliga, wedded Dr. Emma Eke. Their husbands are medical practioners with the University Teaching Hospital, University of Benin, Edo State.

