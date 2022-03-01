From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Professor Maduka Ezeibe has commended Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for the numerous infrastructural developments his administration has brought to Ukwa Ngwa area of the state.

Prof Ezeibe who made the commendation in his keynote address at the Ukwa Ngwa socio -economic and political conclave, tagged , ‘Ike Nkwu 2022’, thanked Ikpeazu for changing the face of Ukwa Ngwa land since he became governor in 2015.

Represented by Prof. Sam Erugo, Ezeibe however noted that more still need to be done, especially in the area of empowerment of Ukwa Ngwa people and creation of opportunities for youths.

Chief Chibuike Nwokeukwu, SAN also in commending Ikpeazu said with him as governor, many roads and boreholes have been constructed in rural villages in Ukwa Ngwa land.

He equally noted that the Ikpeazu administration has renovated many schools in the villages.

“My brothers, there is nothing like political power. There are economic and religious powers, but political power is more important. We need to consolidate political power in Ukwa Ngwa land”.

President, Supreme Council of Ukwa Ngwa Youths , Hon. Dannie Ubani said it is the turn of the Ukwa Ngwa people to take another eight years at the governorship position.

“Our stand is that the next governor will build on the foundations laid by Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu. In line with the Abia Charter of equity, no other people deserve the governorship than the Ukwa Ngwa people.

“We are engaging in a moment of introspection; stock taking. We want to evaluate and analyze where we are coming from and where we are, so as to project into the realm of where we need to be.

“What we are pushing here is geared and tailor- made for the benefit of the larger majority. That’s the masses. We are making a clarion call, not just for our interest, but for the interest of the larger Abia society and that of the political parties”.