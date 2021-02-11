From Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Professor Muazu Abubakar Gusau has assumed office as the third substantive Vice Chancellor of the Federal University Gusau (FUGUS) taking over from the former Vice Chancellor, Prof Magaji Garba whose tenure expired on 10th February.

Prof Gusau on assumption sought the for full cooperation from both the staff and students of the institution in the discharge of his duty.

The taking over was conducted at the university’s Faculty of Education Auditorium by the Pro- Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Hon Yissa Ezekiel Benjamin.

Hon. Benjamin commended Zamfara state Government for its contribution for the take off of the institution.

He also appealed to the government to fulfill its promise and pay for the compensation to the land owners whose lands were taken to build the institution but were yet to be compensated.

The Pro -Chancellor also appealed to the state government assist in the perimeter fencing of the 1,438 hectares of land in order to avoid any insecurity challenges facing many schools in the country.

He assured to carry every member of the university community along as well as pursue the accreditation of all courses offered by the university so that it would compete favorably with its counterparts in the country

In his speech, the outgoing Vice Chancellor, Prof. Garba represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic), Prof. Balkisu Shinkafi listed achievements he recorded during his tenure.

Prof. Garba charged his successor to continue with 2017-2022 5-year strategic development plan to improve on teaching, research and community development.

He stated that he had developed the school’s Students’ Handbook, trained 200 teaching and non – teaching staff within and outside the country and ensured the full accreditation of 15 out of the 28 courses presently being offered by the university while the remaining 13 have attained interim accreditation.

It will be recalled that prof. Gusau was announced as the new VC by the Pro Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the university, Hon. Benjamin on 10th December last year immediately after the completion of the University’s 20th Council Meeting (Special) following a keenly contest for position.

Prof. Gusau is a Professor of Toxicology from Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto and had obtained his P.hD from the University of Surrey, United Kingdom.

