From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The founder of Gregory University, Uturu (GUU) and Governorship candidate of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in Abia State, Prof Greg Ibe has identified government’s neglect for the health sector in the State as responsible for the rise in mortuary businesses in parts of Abia State.

Prof Ibe said the situation was made worse by the every Tuesday strike embarked upon by medical doctors in Abia State in sympathy to their colleagues who are being owed months of salaries by the State government.

Ibe, made these known in Umuahia during the flag off of his free medical outreach for Abians, which kicked off with Abia Central political zone.

Represented by his running mate, Hon Obinna Ichita, Prof Ibe explained that the medical intervention was part of his sustained efforts in the health sector aimed at ensuring sound health for Abians, especially the down trodden.

Ibe who stated that the health programme would be carried out in all the LGAs down to ward level, assured that it would not be discontinued if he is elected Governor.

He recalled his recent medical visit to the Federal Medical Center(FMC) in Umuahia where he settled accumulated bills of many patients who had been discharged but were not able to go because of their indebtedness to the health facility.

On the recent withdrawal of accreditation of Abia State Polytechnic Aba by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Prof Ibe noted that he had provided opportunities for Abia Poly students who have completed their OND programs to be admitted into Gregory University, Uturu to realise their careers.

He expressed disappointment that Abia State government was yet to settle the salary issue of unpaid Abia State University Teaching Hospital staff among other matters, so that the accreditation of ABSUTH could be restored.

He assured that the medical intervention had come to cover the gap for the Abia citizenry, even as he promised that his governance would enthrone quality, accessible and transparent health care systems.

Medical head of Prof Greg Ibe medical outreach, Dr Ojum Ogwo said 20 medical doctors, six consultant doctors, expert nurses and medical doctors from the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and other medical personnel were assembled by Prof Ibe to provide the free medical services to Abians of different ages.

Dr Ogwo, who noted that those whose case required surgery would be referred to the Federal Medical Center (FMC) Umuahia for the surgery and other treatments, explained that medical laboratories were in place to determine the ailments of patients before any prescribed treatment.

Dr Ogwo who said about 1,500 Abians would be benefiting from the flag off, noted that his team was prepared to match the needs of patients while charging Abians to take advantage of the selfless health campaigns of the APGA candidate.

The Abia State Chairman of APGA, Augustine Ehiemere said it was shameful that Abia State University Teaching Hospital lost the accreditation to admit fresh medical students under the watch of PDP-led government in Abia.

“It is instructive to note that this medical scheme is free and can be accessed by all Abians irrespective of their political affiliations”, Ehiemere said.