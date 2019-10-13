Dialectics teaches tempus fugit! Time flies by stealth and demands a reckoning sooner than we expect. On Friday June 14, 2019, Prof. Charles Arinzechukwu Igwe stepped into the University of Nigeria’s cockpit of power as the 15th Vice Chancellor and Chief Executive. It’s now over 100 days after. But just like yesterday, the euphoria of the freshness of the inauguration, like newness of everything getting old and familiar, is fading; the cascade of expectations in full spate.

Prof. Igwe emerged out of a keenly contested race, full of hype and the Hobbesian side of man -ranging from truths buried in tissues of lies told through pushing of obnoxious and crude opinions to pouring of “the kitchen sink” on his public persona to thwart the course of things. Perhaps, for obvious reasons and the fact that power comes from God; He gives it to whom He desires at the time of His choosing, Prof Igwe weathered the storm without qualms. No hubris. No vendetta. Rather, he holds an olive branch understanding that when emotions and sentiments overtake our hearts, the right words are mostly not used as reason usually finds it hard to be heard, believing that “an eye for an eye” will make all of us blind rather than spur a reciprocal gesture.

A product of Nsukka to the third power: primary school, Nsukka, secondary school, Nsukka and UNN, where he obtained his Bachelor’s, Masters and Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) degrees in Agriculture. In all these, his academic ability is res ipsa… He has functioned largely in the university system, rising through the ranks to become the deputy vice chancellor (administration). With exceptionally commendable precedents attendant to his tenure and trajectory and the benefit of previous experiences in leadership, he gave a shot at the vice chancellorship and was successful in one of the fairest process of electing a VC. His allowance for apprenticeship and avoidable error is therefore meagre.

From bits and pieces of information gleaned in a relaxed mood during a social visit that turned an enlightening evening of sort with an old friend recently, Prof. Igwe has undertaken actions that not only show the compass of his roadmap and proved constructive in the daunting task ahead, but also accentuate the events of his first 100 days in office. Hundred days is a fleeting time in a five-year administration. But it is also a good time to start looking at the direction an administration is headed.

To this end, the first 100 days of Prof. Igwe in the saddle could be described as a foundation laying period for the regeneration of the university towards being “technologically driven and academically robust” and being capable of “promoting enterprise and entrepreneurship.” The vice chancellor himself was clear on that and more in his inauguration speech when he intoned that his tactics would be an integrated development model anchored on the sustainable development goals: “We shall ensure sustained infrastructural development and supply through private public partnership , attend to ongoing and abandoned projects and enthrone maintenance culture and environmental cleanliness.”

It may be pertinent to note that he has started on a more down-to-earth approach with no glitz. He is following his own path. He lives a simple life devoid of razzmatazz associated with the office in the past. He has directed that the ubiquitous potholes and ditches hampering smooth vehicular movement be fixed and rid the university of the menace of refuse dumpsites. This is pursued vigorously through regular cleaning of the street roads to ensure spick and healthy environment. Smiles are returning to the otherwise corrugated faces of many as salaries are being paid promptly. He has also demonstrated a spark of enthusiasm in his careful assessments of projects and programme and reorganisation for greater impacts which are good launch pads and clear indications of sustainable future for the university. Not really bothered about the bogey of 100 days, he is keeping close to his chest, for a more auspicious time, reports of the various committees he set up and agenda that were carefully worked out at a policy think-tank when he came into office.

It’s to Prof. Igwe’s credit that from the sheer range of policies he is enunciating and the singular attention with which he is pursuing them, has made many to opine that his record so far has been impressive. His body language shows amply that he understands that Nsukka lies prostrate in the economic sphere of life in Nigeria because the Federal Government has no industrial investment in the university town and that huge private investment go alongside government establishment. He shares in the sentiment of this precarious situation and that his position as the man on top of the affairs of this great citadel of learning is as important and critical for everyone. He has demonstrated that he means to run an administration that would enable me and you go to sleep at night, knowing well that when we wake up, we have an administration that is taking us forward. For most, Prof Igwe’s coming is a breath of fresh air.

Going by his rolled up sleeves and leg on the throttle to accelerate guided development premised on the principles of visioning, meritocracy, planning, prioritisation, prudence and participatory governance, he appears conscious of his place in history.

The first alumnus of the university to clinch the highly coveted office is not a feat for the faint at heart. For good or bad, its vantage position will draw commendation when things are done properly and condemnation when things do not meet their expectations. He works assiduously to ensure that the throngs from far and near that came to hail him at the inauguration do not transform into angry mobs five years after or even sooner. He has been in the crew of the flight before stepping into its cockpit. The vice chancellor who keeps his doors open to ideas and the sharing of the university challenges has shown a combative determination to pursue the development of the university, give priority to the welfare of staff and students, build on the achievements of his predecessors and entrench a regime of consensus where every staff is encouraged to re-dedicate himself/herself anew and contribute to the management of the university. This is with a view to taking UNN to the next level of development.

What is more, he has not indicated interest in looking back to whatever misdeeds of his predecessors, not the least for fear of suffering the Biblical Lot’s fate or bumping into people going in the opposite direction, as such looking back has the tendency to dissipate energy, time and resource needed to take the university to its pride of place in the comity of varsities.

Opinion is rife that Prof. Igwe is bringing his dexterity, administrative acumen, a dose of social sagacity, vast experience and super human relations garnered over the years to secure additional revenue streams for the university by ensuring that its economy is supported by business sectors. He is employing new strategies to boost humane Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in order to shore up funds to support some of his brimming developmental ideas.

He comes across as one who practices authentic leadership which has to do with mission and goal driven leadership above self. Put in a better perspective -a leadership style where people enact leadership based on their own previous experience. He rose through the university and has worked with a lot of superiors and subordinates. He knows those he would rather not like to be like because he didn’t like the way they treated the university or him.

“You have to learn from one’s experience and then make sure that when you are in a leadership position, you play down the negatives and emphasize the positives and above all, show candour,” he says.

With the university community atmosphere evidently charged with the new spirit of the times, informed commentators aver that Prof. Igwe has started on a good footing as his leadership style is watering the growing unity of purpose and cohesion currently playing out in the university.

In all, as Prof. Igwe steps into the cockpit of power amidst a variety of expectations, provoked by his all round goodwill and popularity, to resume UNN’s journey to higher heights, it may be pertinent to humbly hint that no meaningful progress would be achieved if the buy-in of the followership is lacking. The shortest way to obtaining that is when they are not treated on the basis of where they come from, what language they speak or what religion they profess. In return, followership should submit and cooperate if their wishes are to come to reality. In other words, managing these expectations should form the central strategy on how to move UNN forward.

While welcoming the new helmsman in the saddle, it may also not be out of place to again humbly suggest that he seizes the momentum from the outset and start baying for results. Otherwise it may be a tall order regaining the confidence of the people who may feel that their widespread endorsement is not matched by concrete actions, for as Shakespeare opined in Julius Caesar: “There is a tide in the affairs of men, which, taken at the flood, leads to fortune; omitted, all the voyage of their life is bound in shallows and in miseries. And we must take the current when it serves, or lose our ventures.”

So help him God.

• Mr. Anekwe, president, Odenigbo General Assembly, wrote from Nsukka