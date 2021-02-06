From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

A professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Joseph Ikechebelu , has been elected as the new Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration) of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

In an election held during the 204th Senate Meeting of the University, Prof. Ikechebelu polled a total of 222 votes to defeat Prof. Charles Okafor who had 9 votes.

Until his election, Prof. Ikechebelu, a Minimal Access Surgeon and Assisted Reproduction/Gynaecological Endoscopy expert was the Director, Academic Planning of the University.

He is also the Chairman of the COVID-19 Response Team of the University and has been a visible face in the university management team of the Professor Charles Esimone-led administration.

In a brief chat, Prof. Ikechebelu, who is the man also behind Life Hospital Group in Awka, said that he would use his new position to support the vision of the vice chancellor encapsulated in the “ACADA Project 200” targeted at bringing Nnamdi Azikiwe University to be the best in Nigeria and among the best 200 in the world.

He noted that Prof. Esimone’s vision is a tall order but with committed staff and students of the university, they can achieve it.