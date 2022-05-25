From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Prof Uche Ikonne, 70, former Vice Chancellor of Abia State University (ABSU),and the anointed candidate of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has been declared the winner of Abia State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship primary election held at Umuahia Township Stadium, yesterday.

Prof Ikonne, from Isiala Ngwa North (Abia Central zone) had over the period been rumoured to be the preferred candidate of Ikpeazu.

Prof Ikonne polled 468 votes to defeat Lucky Igbokwe who polled 45 votes to come second.

Seven former aspirants, including Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe and Abia deputy governor, Ude Oko Chukwu had withdrawn from the race, citing irregularities to the process that produced the 3-man delegates list.

The former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose who was the returning officer, after declaring Ikonne as the winner of the primary election, announced him as the flag bearer of the PDP in Abia State for the 2023 general elections.

