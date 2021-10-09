Various Nigerian nationalities want a return to true federalism as it was before January 1966. If you look at the history of this country, the first conference of Nigerians on the future of the country was in January 1950, when the North, the East and the West came together first time in Ibadan. The major outcome of that meeting was that they would only agree to be together if there would be very strict central constitution in which everybody controlled his own part of the country, with a few matters going to the centre. This was affirmed in the Macpherson Constitution in 1951 and in the Littleton Constitution of 1954 and in the final constitution which all the parties agreed upon in 1960. The formula was very simple with regards to your resources, particularly mineral.

You take 50 per cent of proceeds of all your mineral resources; 20 per cent for the Federal Government and 30 percent to the Distribution Fund for the whole country. Every region, whether poor or rich, contributed 30 per cent to the Distribution Fund. The outcome was that those who were richer, their 30 per cent was much more than the less endowed ones, but you contributed 30 per cent. What they did was that, they examined the level of wealth of each of the regions and from that 30 per cent they gave more to the least endowed and least to the most contributors. The Northern Region was getting about 47 per cent from the Distribution Fund. If you look at it, it was very well crafted, and which took care of federalism and at the same time ensured that you didn’t ignore your neighbour’s plight. You took your 50 per cent, sent 20 per cent to the Federal Government to run itself, and then 30 per cent that was left, everybody got something, but the needy got the most. It was a fair situation and it worked very well and there was no complaint about it.