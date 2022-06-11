From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Prof Jachimike Adiele, the co-host of The Forum, a public affair programme on Boss FM Radio located inside the All Seasons Hotel in Owerri, the Imo State capital, has been abducted by unidentified gunmen.

Miss Ijeoma Harriet, the co-host of the programme, who posted about the incident on Facebook, reported that Adiele was taken as soon as he stepped out of the premises.

“Some unidentified armed men stormed the premises of Boss Radio, Owerri, and abducted the co-host of The Forum, Prof Jachimike Adiele, to an undisclosed location,” Harriet stated.

“We can not confirm his whereabouts or his present state. We implore the law enforcement agencies to please come to our rescue.”

