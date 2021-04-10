From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Former Minister of Information, Prof. Jerry Gana was on Saturday readmitted into the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) along side five other prominent former members who earlier left the party from the North Central Zone.

Recall that Jerry Gana had left the PDP for the Social Democratic Party (SDP) sometime in 2018 to contest for the presidential election under that platform.

Others who were also readmitted at the Zonal Congress of the PDP which held in Makurdi the Benue State capital are Barr. Humpery Abah, Amb. Esther Audu, Hon. Adakole Ijogi and Amb. Bagudu Hillson.

In his speech on behalf of the other readmitted members, Gana who was one of the founding fathers of the PDP thanked the leaders of the party for readmitting them back into the party they were privileged to found.

“We are happy to be back,” he said even as he thanked Senator David Mark and others who variously led the reconcilation delegation to them and ensured they gathered back into the PDP.

Describing the PDP as the party of purpose and a party that has all the potentials to be able to move the country forward, Gana said Nigerians rely on the PDP to rescue the country from the doom it is headed.

“Nigerians expect you to take over the governance of this country for good governance to ensure the peace and security of this country. I therefore urge the PDP to mobilise together and be united to rescue Nigeria and restore good governance, ensure security of lives and property and instill confidence in the minds of all Nigerians.

While recalling that before 2015, the PDP was in power in five out of the six states of the North Central before, the former Minister lamented that as at today, only Benue is remaining and stressed the need to reclaim all the other five state back into the PDP fold.

“Now that we are back, we will do our best to remobilise, rebuild and reunite the party to take up the mantle of leadership come 2023,” he said