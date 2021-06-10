By Cosmas Omegoh

A new Dean of Studies of School of Environmental Studies, Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO) has been elected. He is Prof Didiacus John NJoku of the Department of Environmental Management.

Our correspondent learnt that Prof Njoku who is a specialist in Applied Climatology and Remote Sensing, defeated Prof Edmund Nkwocha of the same department a specialist in Waste Management studies by 65-36 votes in a keen contest conducted by a 5-man electoral committee led by the university’s Registrar, Mr John Nnabuihe.

Prof Njoku who will assume office on July 1, 2021 for a two-year term, takes over from Prof Ifeanyi Ogoke. He is expected to deliver his acceptance speech on July 13, 2021.