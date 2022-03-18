From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi has said that Professor Uzodinma Nwala, an eminent Professor of Philosophy and first Nigerian to take a degree in Philosophy should be emulated and celebrated for his contribution in education development in Nigeria.

Obi said this in Nsukka on Friday during an event at Princess Alexandra Auditorium, University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) to mark the 80th birthday celebration of Prof Nwala, who taught at the university for 30 years before his retirement

He said that Nwala and his likes who impacted positively in educational development in Nigeria should be celebrated and emulated, regretting that knowledge and ideas are not well celebrated in Nigeria.

“Prof Nwala remain one of those scholars that should be celebrated and emulated in Nigeria because he was almost everywhere in the country impacting on the life students and institution he represented at various time.

“Unfortunately we live in a country where people don’t celebrate knowledge, ideas, scholarship etc and is the bane of the country because the world is driven by knowledge, we are in a knowledge economy, knowledge development.

“If you appreciate knowledge you will know that our country is not investing in education and that is why we are not doing well.

“for me as a student who pass through here (UNN) I remain son and I celebrate him everyday because Nwala is not just a father to me but he remains some one charish so dearly,” he said.

The People Democratic Party (PDP) Vice Presidential Candidates in the last general election said that he will contribute and see to the finishing of the UNN Philosophy department block building that would house the proposed Research Centre on African Philosophy.

“As for the philosophy department building block, i will contribute to the building, God willing , I will make sure it is completed in Nwala’s presence, but it has to be after the 2023 general election,” the former governor said.

Speaking, the celebrant who retired in March 16, 2007 in UNN said he had sense of fulfillment as majority of his students had distinguished themselves and had made positive impact nationally and internationally.

“I am happy that my efforts and commitment in establishing Philosophy department in UNN that later spread to other universities in the country yeilded positive fruits.

“What is known today as African philosophy started in UNN that informed why I have been invited in many universities around the globe include Oxford university to give lecture on African philosophy.”he said.

Nwala who was Executive Secretary General of Academic Staff Union of Universities in October 1980 said his administration created modern ASUU as an effective and disciplined organisation, led by idealogical conscious leadership inspired by high moral and spiritual ideals.

“I have no regret of all my actions as Secretary ASUU because all are geared towards improving quality of education in the country.

“It was recognition of transperancy, patrioticsm and honesty that late Chief Alex Ekwueme, the vice president, Alhaji Shehu Musa secretary to Government Federation during the administration of Shehu Shagari and then governor of Imo state Chief Sam Mbakwe came to my hometown in Mbaise to honour me in spite the fact the union was fighting the administration,” he said.

Dr Michael Anyaehie, the Acting Head of Department of Philosophy, UNN in his address while congratulating Prof Nwala on his 80th birthday described him as a profound academician, activist, politician and statesman with agility and resourcefulness.

“With Nwala at 80, the department is celebrating her beginning and trajectory developments as he left great legacies while he was the department,” he said.

The acting HOD listed some of Nwala legacies in the department to include; The first graduate of the department, a one man class of 1967, the first lecturer to develop African Philosophy as a teaching course, which projected the department into global academic history, among others.

Also in a remark, Dr Christian Opata, Chairman of UNN-ASUU chapter said that the union’s national leadership hold Nwala in high esteem as the veteran executive member of the union because of his numerous contributions to the union.

“The national chairman of ASUU Prof Victor Osodeke directed us to be here because of the high regard and respect the union has for Nwala.

“ASUU will forever remain grateful to the former scribe as result of his immense contributions to the union.

“The history of ASUU in Nigeria and history of philosophy in without mentioning Prof Nwala,” he said.

Prof Patrick Obi Ngoddy chairman of the occasion, Prof Aloysius okolie, Dean Faculty of Social Science were among the dignitaries at the occasion.