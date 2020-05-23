Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Prof Godswill Obioma as Registrar of the National Examination Council (NECO).

Prof Obioma was the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Ebonyi State.

Executive Director, Conscience Nigeria, Tosin Adeyanju, on behalf of the coalition, said in a statement that Prof Obioma would positively turn around the fortunes of the agency which Nigerians would be proud of.

‘Obioma is bringing on board a rich wealth of experience in the educational sector as a former Executive Secretary of Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC) and Director at the Universal Basic Education (UBEC),’ the statement reads.

‘We have no doubt in our minds that the appointment is one of the best decisions to have been made to reposition our educational sector in recent times.’

Adeyanju further advised ‘Mr President not to entertain the blackmail of the member representing Ezza-South/Ikwo Federal Constituency of Ebonyi State, Honorable Chinedu Ogah, who recently issued a statement asking Obioma to be dropped because he does not know the history of this upright man.

‘His statement further buttresses the fact that Obioma was incorruptible in the discharge of his duties as Ebonyi REC which must have necessitated his appointment by Mr President.

‘This track record is what our President stands for and that is what Professor Obioma has exhibited in all his public service engagements.

‘This is the major reason he has been saddled with onerous responsibilities at all times and the recent one is not surprising to us in the Civil Society Community.

‘I advise that Ogah should tender an unreserved apology to the revered academic immediately as all allegations against him are mere fictions.’