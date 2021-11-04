From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF) has appointed Professor Adebayo Olukoshi, a renowned academic and international development expert, as a member of its board.

Wealth Dickson Ominabo, Communications Officer of the Foundation, in a news statement said Olukoshi will work with other reputable individuals drawn from different backgrounds and nationalities within and outside Africa to give policy direction to the Foundation’s programmes and policies.

Prof Olukoshi joins the Foundation with over 35 years of experience in the areas of political economy, international relations, democratic governance, and higher education, both in the academic sector and intergovernmental institutions. Olukoshi whose experience also covers international relations, governance and human rights had served on African Union Assessment Panel and Chair of the Board of several Think Tanks including European Centre for Development Police Management and Open Society Initiative for West Africa.

The Executive Director and Secretary of the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation Board, Ms Ann Iyonu said: “The Goodluck Jonathan Foundation is pleased to welcome Prof. Adebayo Olukoshi as a member of our board. He joins the Foundation with over 35 years of experience in governance and academics.

“Having worked and excelled in different focus areas of the Foundation, we are optimistic that he will contribute meaningfully towards the promotion of our values.

“We are glad to have him with us. We will be counting on his knowledge, experience and contacts in different fields towards the attainment of our objectives and mission of promoting good governance, democracy, peace and prosperity in Africa.

Others on the board of the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation are H.E Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, President, Federal Republic of Nigeria (2010-2015), founder and Chair of the Board of the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation.

Pansy Tlakula, Chairperson of the Information Regulator of South Africa and member of the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, Thomas Rossmeissl, Head of Global Marketing for the innovative food and technology company and Ann Iyonu, Executive Director and Board Secretary of the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation.

Recently, the Foundation lost one of its board members, Innocent Chukwuma, therefore requiring that the board be strengthened with more appointments.