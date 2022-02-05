Two weeks after I was born again, I was healed of stomach ulcer when I worshipped in a church outside University of Nigeria, Enugu campus. Out of excitement, I invited myself to the Christian Union (C.U.) fellowship of the campus. I shared the testimony of my salvation that day and became a member of the C.U.

Not long after, I confronted my friend, who had been a member of C.U. for not preaching to me, not even after he caught me with a girl in my room. He had no answer to give. During our departmental dinner, I saw him with a bottle of beer. When our dancing party was coming close, another friend of mine, who also had been a member of C.U. suggested that we should go to WTC to arrange for our dancing partners. I asked him whether we should do such unholy thing, as born-again Christians. His response was, ‘Oh it is true’! He started avoiding me from that day. These were not true representatives of the C.U. There were members, such as Bro. Peter Ekwo, who were committed and zealous for Christ. They contributed in building the Christian Union. I benefited much from them.

The Scripture Union Council brought Peter and I together. I observed he was a great council member material; bold, frank, and intelligent. His absence in any of the council meetings was very obvious.

Peter and the SUCF: Scripture Union Nigeria had been faithful to the unwritten agreement that they will operate in churches, schools, and colleges, while NIFES will operate in universities. This was with the hope that NIFES members will turn to Scripture Union after graduation, but they never did. A decision was made for groups to be open in the universities throughout the country and a giant was needed to coordinate this big task. Peter was that giant! Dr. Asuquo assisted him, and they produced creditably.

Peter, a true SU man: Scripture Union has always insisted that every pilgrim must be an active member in his or her church. Some of us left churches because of persecution or personal reasons due to hostility to SU members. Peter did not leave his church. He remained a faithful member in his church, The Assemblies of God Church and rose to become a council member there. Through him and his likes, the church came to understand SU better. This happened vice versa. It is possible to be a mighty person in church and in the fellowship, but your home is a mess. Not Peter! His wife and children are strong believers.

Peter danced and is still dancing: Uche (his daughter) lived with me. She agreed with Ibukun to marry. At their traditional engagement in Nnewi, nobody danced, as that was ‘unSU’ there. It reminded me how we stood up like soldiers in the early ‘80s singing, ‘All the way to Calvary’.

During Kenneth Hagin’s camp meeting in Tulsa in 1982, thousands of girls were wearing trousers. I thought they were unbelievers, until I heard Kenneth Hagin calling them brethren. When we were singing, ‘I will call upon the Lord’, the excitement and dancing steps were contagious. ‘Change’! During Sis Evelyn’s wedding in Deeper Life, she chose me to be the MC. To my surprise, she did not put on wedding gown, and nobody danced. ‘Change’. Many years later, in a wedding in Deeper life, all the five couples were wearing their wedding outfit and were dancing David’s dance. ‘Change’!

During Uche and Ibukun’s wedding in Lagos, they danced. Other invited guests danced. Peter’s wife asked me who taught her daughter how to dance. Few years later, I was invited as Guest Speaker at SU’s Easter Conference in Enugu. The people danced out of excitement after my last message, including Peter and his wife. I went to Peter and asked, ‘so you danced?’, ‘I will report you oooooo’, and he smiled.

So, Peter danced?

Why wouldn’t he? He reached the highest level of his profession. In both universities, Nnamdi Azikiwe University and Assemblies of God University, he was in top positions. In Assemblies of God Church, he was in the council. In Scripture Union, he was in the council. Children dream of what they see in the television. Peter Ekwo’s grandson; Emmanuel, a nine-year-old, had a revelation concerning my eyes, where Jesus was handling it. Why shouldn’t Peter dance?

I have stopped asking myself that question, ‘Why the car accident?’ By and by, I will know.

‘By and by when the morning comes. All the saints of God shall gather all above. We will tell the story how we overcame. We will understand it better by and by.’

Keep on dancing, true man of God. Good night my beloved brother.

For further comments, Please contact: Osondu Anyalechi: 0909 041 9057; [email protected]