From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Prof Bashiru Aremu has appointed a top Asia Professor, Ripu Ranjan Sinha as Vice Chancellor of West Coast International University of Science, Technology, Management and Arts, United States of America.

Ripu Ranjan Sinha is a Professor Of Information and Communication Technologies and promoter of global innovation, peace and sustainable development.

He is a prolific entrepreneur, public figure, national reformist, renowned oublic speaker, mentor, author, writer, publisher and philanthropist.

He is Fellow Member of International Scientific Research Organization for Science, Engineering and Technologies and Executive Member of Global South Economic Forum United Kingdom and Africa Asia Global Scholars Network, United Kingdom.

Sinha is a Life Member of Computer Society of India and key personal of CSI Jaipur and Associate Members of International Association of Computer Science and Information Technology Singapore and International Engineering Association Hongkong and Advisory Member of WASET , United States of America. He is a Signatory Member of to the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), and very ardent and close Associate of the Association of African Universities (AAU) and Indian Higher Education.

Prof. Sir Bashiru Aremu while congratulating him, admonished him to continue in his hard work and ensure that no stone is left unturned within the scope of his duty.

