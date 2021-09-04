From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Dr Rajat Sharma has been appointed member Global Board Trustee and Pro Vice Chancellor of Crown University International Chartered Inc Santa Cruz Province in Argentina, official partners constituent campuses in Africa, Asia and associates world wide

Prof. Aremu disclosed this to journalists in Abuja, through his Senior Special Assistant on media and publicity, Emmanuel Daudu, during the weekend.

Prof Bashiru Aremu while congratulating Dr. Rajat Sharma on his appointment disclosed that Dr Rajat Sharma has various International & National Awards to himself.

Pointing out spectacular things about him, he said, Dr Rajat Sharma is a highly developed and proven creative, operational and results-driven skills in Public Service, Management, Business Development and Project Management environments as well as in Leadership.

“He has strong eye for identifying problems, resolving crisis situations with viable solutions”, he said.

Speaking further, he explained that Crown University International Chartered is a recognized global private, research university in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina, South America, which offers professional vocational training and higher education. Founded in 2011, the University has partners in Ghana, Benin Republic, Togo, Nigeria, Liberia, India, Israel, Saudi Arabia and other associates worldwide. It serves as an autonomous global university, offering education and practical skill in the courses taught in its main campus at Santa Cruz and on-campus studies by 42 worldwide affiliated colleges in 22 countries. Some of academic partners are Bharat University in India, Mother Theresa University in India, University of Kara Republic of Togo, Ambrose Ali University, Nigeria, Kaduna State University, Nigeria, Shimla University India and others worldwide.

The institution is registered in the State of Delaware, United States and received global joint accreditation certificates and recognitions from the International Quality Assurance Agencies for Higher Education (INQAAHE), Board of Quality Standards (BQS), International Association of Transnational Universities, (IAU), the European Qualifications Framework (EQF), the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA), the African Quality Assurance Network (AfriQAN) and several others.

Prof. Aremu, therefore,admonished him to continue in his hard work and ensure that no stone is left unturned within the scope of his duty.