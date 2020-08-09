Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Governng Council of Bayero University, Kano, has appointed Prof Sagir Abbas Adamu the substantive Vice Chancellor of the university.

His appointment was confirmed by the council at its meeting held yesterday and chaired by the Chief of Staff to the President and Chairman, Bayero University Governing Council, Prof Ibrahim Gambari. His new assignment would take effect from Tuesday, August 18.

The Council said that it took the decision after considering the submission it received from the Selection Board, adding that it exercised the powers conferred on it by Section 4 of the Universities (Miscellaneous Provisions) Amendment Act 2003.

Until his present appointment, he was the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics) of the university.