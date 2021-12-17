From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Chairman of Onitsha Main Market Traders Union Chief Kenneth Onyeka (Kenbigger) has said that the governor-elect Prof Chukwuma Soludo will consolidate on the numerous achievements recorded by governor Willie Obiano in the past eight years.

He said that governor Obiano and in-coming governor, Prof Soludo has many things in common especially in the areas of economic and financial management, saying that the Anambra people was lucky to have the duo at this time of of economic downturn.

Onyeka who spoke with Daily Sun said that governor Obiano has written his name in golden pen with his signature project of the International Cargo and Passengers airport which has commenced operation.

He said that the project was to the advantage of the traders in the state who went to Lagos and Enugu to clear their goods and will now go to business trip from the state and receive their goods from any part of the world courtesy of governor Obiano vision and foresight.

“We know that Prof Soludo when sworn-in will continue where our hardworking governor, Obiano stopped. The governor in his magnanimity gave all the major markets in the state money for projects of their choice which helped the traders to develop their markets.

“There is peace in the markets courtesy of the governor who allow traders to choose their leaders without any interference. We are happy and we know that Prof Soludo will do more for the traders. Anambra is known for business environment and the next governor will carry the market leaders along as Obiano has done for peace and progress of the state.

“We know that Soludo was Gods sent to Ndi Anambra despite all the plots to scuttle the election and he emerged victorious, winning 19 out of 21 LGAs in the state showing that both men and God supported his election. I know that Soludo will take the state to an enviable height and the people of the state will be happy at the end of his tenure.

“What Soludo needs now is support from all and sundry to move the state forward. We appeal to opposition parties to support his victory and join him in building greater Anambra. They should not distract him with litigation but should channel their money and efforts in the progress of the state” Onyeka said.