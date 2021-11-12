From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic), University of Jos, Prof. Tanko Ishaya has been appointed the new Vice Chancellor.

Deputy Registrar, Information and Publications, Abdullahi Abdullahi in a press state said the appointment of Prof. Ishaya was approved by the 14th Governing Council.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

“The 14th Governing Council of the University of Jos has approved the appointment of a new Vice-Chancellor for the University. He is Professor Tanko Ishaya who is currently the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Acadamic), University of Jos.”

He noted that the appointment follows the Council’s consideration of the recommendation of the Joint Council and Senate Selection Board at the Council’s Special Meeting held on Friday which will take effect from 1st December, 2021 for a period of five years single tenure.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

“The newly appointed Vice-Chancellor, Professor Tanko Ishaya is a Professor of Computer Science with a Mathematics background and specialism and experience in Data Engineering, Computer Security and Forensics.

“He obtained his B.Sc. in Mathematics Education (2nd Class Upper Division) in 1992 at University of Jos and began work as a lecturer in Mathematics at the College of Agriculture, Zuru, Kebbi State. Professor Tanko proceeded to the University of Manchester, United Kingdom to pursue an M.Sc. programme in Computation which he successfully completed in 1997.

“He later enrolled for his PhD in Computing Studies which he successfully completed in 2001. Professor Tanko was promoted to the rank of Professor of Computer Science in 2012.

“He joined the University of Hull in October 2000 as a Lecturer and was Head of the Centre for Internet Computing at the University before returning to Nigeria in 2008 as a visiting Professor to the University of Jos whilst on his Sabbatical.

” Professor Tanko was the founding Director of the University’s Directorate for Information and Communication Technology from where he returned back to the University of Hull in January 2009 after his Sabbatical.

“Professor Tanko came back to Unijos in 2012 on special request by the University to serve as the Director, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and doubled as the pioneer Head of Computer Science Department at the University.”

He said the “The appointment is for a single term of five (5} years.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .