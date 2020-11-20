Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The University of Bradford in the United Kingdom has appointed professor Uduak Archibong as Pro. Vice Chancellor of the Bradford University, United kingdom, due to her services for higher education and strategic oversight for equality and inclusion across the institution.

She was awarded Member of the Order of the British Empire ( MBE) in the 2015 Queen’s New Year’s Honours List.

Uduak’s nursing career began in Nigeria in the 80’s and she graduated from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka in 1990 with first class and obtained her PhD from the University of Hull in 1995. She is a Fellow of the West African College of Nursing and a Fellow of the Royal College of Nursing. Uduak has served as a Visiting Professor at several international universities. She has been recognised as a foremost authority on inclusion and diversity and became the first ever UK Professor of Diversity with a cross-disciplinary and institutional portfolio.

She is currently leading authority in setting agenda to drive research, learning and knowledge exchange activities internationally. She has published extensively on inclusion and diversity. Informed by over 30 years’ experience of working in the health and higher education sectors, her academic and professional work has major impacts locally, nationally and globally.

Uduak is at the forefront of transforming organisational culture for gender and race equality. She has recently led to completion a major multi-million European Commission funded gender equality research project,Transforming organisational culture for gender equality in research in Higher Education (GENOVATE) across 7 European Universities

She is currently leading gender and inclusion elements of a multi-million European Horizon 2020 project, Responsible Research and Innovation Networked Globally, (RRING) along with 22 international partners in Europe, China, Africa, India, Japan, North America and South America.

Her research on ‘Disrupting the disproportional disciplinary proceedings’ of Black and Minority Ethnic [BME] staff in the UK National Health Service [NHS], and ‘Cracking the concrete ceiling’ for the advancement of UK BME Academic staff have made a major contribution to shaping the agenda on race equality, and informed global debates on systemic racism and other forms of structural inequality.

A multi-award winner, Uduak has been honoured as one of the top 100 Nigerians in the UK to receive a Centenary Award, one of the top 50 Inspirational Women in Healthcare in the UK, a Distinguished Nurse Leader in 21st century in Nigeria, and one of the 70 most outstanding Nigerians in the UK National Health Service. She featured in Northern Power Women Power List, 2019 and Phenomenal Women – Portraits of UK Black Women Professors in 2020.

She was listed in the Black WHO’S WHO in the Millennium in recognition of her outstanding achievements. Uduak is an Ecumenical Canon of the Bradford Cathedral, UK.

Uduak has founded Affiong Etuk Foundation for Inclusive Health to help her determination to make Nigeria a Dementia i Country. Her outstanding leadership for the development and promotion of a movement to forge community unity against dementia in Akwa Ibom State has led to the conferment of numerous high chief titles in Akwa Ibom State of Nigeria.