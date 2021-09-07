Egerton Uvieghara, retired erudite Professor of Law at the University of Lagos, former chairman of the Governing Board of the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) and former Commissioner at the Nigerian Law Reform Commission, is dead

He died in London after a brief illness, aged 85.

The late Uvieghara was member, six-member committee, two each representing government, employers and labour on reform of Nigerian Labour Laws, which worked with the International Labour Organisation, ILO, and produced four draft Bills already presented to government on Collective Labour Relations; Labour Standards; Occupational Safety and Health and; Labour Institutions.

He was consultant on the revision of the laws establishing the National Industrial Court and its functions, new draft Bill passed by Senate in 2005.

Prof Uvieghara was a participant at the Congress of the International Council for Commercial Arbitration, Lausanne, Switzerland, 1984, which finalised the Model Law on Commercial Arbitration prepared by the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law, UNCITRAL, upon which Nigerian statute was based.

For over four decades, Prof Uvieghara gave lectures on labour laws in both the public and especially the private sector.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.