Uche Usim, Abuja

Nigeria’s first professor of the Capital Market and former Head of Department, Banking and Finance, Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Prof Uchenna Joseph Uwaleke, has been appointed the Commissioner of Finance, Imo State.

Prof Uwaleke was first nominated by the Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha as a member of the transition committee to ensure a smooth change of government in the state, especially as the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) was taking over from the All Progressives Congress), APC.

After being a member of the transition committee, the governor nominated him as a commissioner and he has since been cleared both by the Imo State House of Assembly and security agencies.

Uwaleke is a Professor of Finance and currently the Chief Economist/Director of Research at the Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigeria, is expected to bring his wealth of experience to bear as the state tries to grow its internally-generated revenue, reduce its crushing debt and position itself as an economic hub in Nigeria.

He is thorough-bred professional, a Chartered Stockbroker (ACS), a Chartered Banker (ACIB) and a Chartered Accountant (FCA), all by examination. He is also an Associate member of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (ACTI), the Institute of Capital Market Registrars (ACMR) and a Full member of the Nigerian Economic Society (MNES).

A multi-disciplinary scholar, he holds a B.Sc degree in Accounting, an M.Sc in Economics (specializing in Finance) and a PhD in Finance with over 20 years of lecturing engagements in reputable higher institutions in Nigeria.

Prior to joining Nasarawa State University as a pioneer staff in the Faculty of Administration, he had worked as an investment banker with Lombard Assets Management Limited as the Head of Research.

Uwaleke was at one time a chief examiner for the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria examination (Business & Finance paper) and an external examiner to the University of Jos and Ahmadu Bello University Zaria. He has participated in several NUC (National Universities Commission), ICAN and CIBN accreditation teams for accounting, finance and banking programmes of Universities and Training Institutes. He is the Chairman of the editorial Board of the ‘Nigerian Journal of Securities Markets’, a publication of the Securities and Exchange Commission Nigeria as well as a Reviewer for the Central Bank of Nigeria ‘Bullion’ publication. He was also a member of the Nigerian Stock Exchange Branch Advisory Council and a Non-Executive Director in Peace Capital Market Limited. He is the President of the Association of Capital Market academics of Nigeria and the current Chairman of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria Abuja chapter. He has consulted for a number of local and international organizations including the Central Bank of Nigeria, Securities and Exchange Commission, the German Technical Cooperation (giz) and the Korea Development Institute. He has authored/co-authored 10 books in Finance (mostly in the area of capital markets) with over 50 articles in referred academic journals. He maintains regular columns in the Punch and Business Day newspapers and also features in finance and economy programmes of national radio and television stations.