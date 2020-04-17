Maduka Nweke

In order to avoid unnecessary mistakes and avert disasters in building constructions, professional builders should take their rightful place in the building production process, the National President of the Nigeria Institute of Builders (NIOB), Mr. Kunle Awobodu, has said.

According to him. they should also strive to meet the expectations of the Nigerian people in the constant and successful delivery of quality, affordable, safe and durable buildings.

Speaking during the 2020 NIOB Day in Lagos, Awobodu noted that professional builders should also take their rightful place as the managers of the building production and construction processes in all building projects in Nigeria. “This is an irreducible minimum to promote sanity in project development and for the overall good of our society. Our nation needs not continue to waste lives and property while it has a stock of specialists with the appropriate body of knowledge for the construction of lasting and sustainable buildings,” he said

Awobodu noted that financial investment in building is huge. Owners of buildings are required to do due diligence, and are also entitled to safe buildings in addition to value for money. Building collapses cast a dent and a stain on our national image. We are here to stop the embarrassment. We enjoin all public spirited individuals and organisations to join in this campaign. Do your part, build right, use the right professional for building construction, engage and support professional builders.

According to him, stakeholders in the building industry should promote the discipline where the right person does what he or she is trained for. From Manufacturers of building materials to building artisans and professionals, the culture of doing it right must be embraced at the maiden Builders’ Day being held in all states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

“Any nation bereft of building codes is vulnerable to inappropriate building construction. Stakeholders in the Nigerian Built Environment have, for long, been orchestrating the need for building construction in Nigeria to be guided by the National Building Code,” he said.

“The group enjoined the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, not to relent in his efforts at overcoming the stumbling blocks that have been delaying the use of the National Building Code in Nigeria. “The executive, legislative and judiciary arms of the governments should endeavor, without further delay, to make the National Building Code operational at every locality of the federation,”he concluded.