From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Association of Professional Chefs of Nigeria (APCN) has decried poor renumerations of their members, by hospitality firms and private individuals in the country.

APCN President, Paulinus Okon, who spoke at a press briefing in Abuja, called on the Federal and States Governments to institutionalise a policy in which the salaries of chefs could be reviewed upward.

Okon, specifically, suggested the unbundling of the ministry of information and culture, adding that tourism should be a full-fledge ministry.

He, also disclosed that Nigeria would be hosting the West Africa Chefs Food Festival, next year and called on the government and corporate organisations to sponsor the event.

He recalled how Nigeria defeated over 50 countries in Ghana in culinary completion that took place recently.

The food merchant appreciated the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), for its continues support, stating that the association was in need of more support from the government.

“Whatever we are doing we are doing for the cultural heritage and of course we are portraying the good image of our dear nation.