From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Professional Golfers Association on Nigerian (PGAN) has conferred on the Captain of HSD Golf and Country Golf Club, Yenagoa and Permanent Secretary, Bayelsa State Government House, Mr. Ritchie Oyintonefie Etonye, the life Vice-President of the association.

PGAN in a letter addressed to Etonye and signed by its Executive Director, Dr. Tony Philmoore, congratulated the permanent secretary on the award describing it as well-deserved.

Philmoore in the letter said the conferment was based on Etonye’s passion, contributions and support to the development of the sport especially professional golf in Nigeria.

The letter said: “We congratulate you on the well-deserved honour. It is our belief that it will make you to continue to support professional golf in the country with more zeal and vigour”.

