From Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

A socio-political entity, Oyetola Consultative Forum (OCF), has inaugurated a sub-wing, Professional Women Group, to galvanise support for Governor Adegboyega Oyeyola’s second term which race kicks off next year.

During the inauguration, professional women in the state from all walks of life gathered and pledged to rally support for Oyetola with a view to returning to power next year to continue the good jobs he has been doing.

They stressed that women were not only strategic to the political activities in the state and deserved due recognition, but also obligated to Oyetola’s second term bid and determined to throw their weights behind him to make the bid a reality.

The coordinator of the OCF, Honourable Olanike Omoworare, disclosed that the initiative was against the backdrop of Oyetola’s impressive performance since he came on board and the need to ensure continuity of his good governance in the state’s next political dispensation.

Omoworare noted that Oyetola’s sterling achievements in education, health and agricultural sectors, massive infrastructural development as well as workers’ welfare in the last 27 months were testaments of his competence that qualify him to govern the state for eight years.

She said that it was on this note that the women group would go the whole hog in rallying support for his return.

“On an occasion like this, we can not but acknowledge the good work of Mr. Governor to transform our dear state. His achievements are noticeable in the areas of infrastructural development, healthcare, human capacity development, prompt payment of workers’ salaries and pensions among others,” she stressed.

“A couple of days ago, he released a whopping sum of N963 million to 143 reitrees under the contributory pension scheme for those at the state and local governments despite harsh economic condition of our state.

“Also, he has just flagged off construction of a fly over at Olaiya Junction in Osogbo, the state capital, to ease traffic and accelerate the economic development of the state. We understand the governor will finance the project through strategic alternative funding.

“So, as leaders of the ruling political party, it is our duty to mobilize and rally support for our governor, who have demonstrated competence and have achieved a lot in a short time in office.

“It is our duty to highlight the achievements of the incumbent governor and support his laudable programmes.

” It is for this reason that we are calling the attention of people of the state to recorgnize the massive infrastructural and human development strides in Osun and to re-elect Mr. Isiaq Adegboyega Oyetola in 2022 in order to continue the good job.”

The chairman of the All Progressives Congress in the state, Prince Gboyega Famodun, represented by the Media Consultant to the governor, Kola Olabisi, urged the party supporters to not only maintain their support for the party but also ensure Oyetola’s reelection next year.

Former Commissioner for Finance in the state, Elder Adetoyese Ojo, lauded Oyetola’s performance.

He noted that the governor deserved re-election to keep the state on the path of progress and development.

The Director-General of the Osun State Broadcasting Corporation, Mrs. Jumoke Akinjiola, described Governor Oyetola’s passion for welfare of workers as uncommon.

She said that the state was lucky to have him as governor “because he has kept to all his campaign promises and has not disappointed people of the state despite the country’s harsh economic challenges.”

Akinjiola advised the women to throw their weight behind the governor, saying they had so much to gain by doing so.